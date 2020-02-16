WHELPLEY, Barbara E. 88, of Mentor, OH died February 10, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born December 14, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. Barbara worked as an aide with the Mentor Public Schools for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading, swimming, and spending time with her son, Scott. Survivors include her son, Scott Whelpley; and her brother, Joseph Slick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Whelpley; parents, Joseph and Sara Slick; and her daughter, Lee Ann Whelpley Rosenthal. A prayer service in memory of Barbara will be held 10 am Friday, February 21, 2020 in the chapel at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. Inurnment will immediately follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020