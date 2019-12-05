Barbara WHITEHEAD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara WHITEHEAD.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHITEHEAD, Barbara J. of St Petersburg, passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving family, spouse, Ervin Whitehead Sr., four sons, one daughter, three brothers, one sister, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019, 4-7 pm. Family will receive friends, 6-7 pm, at New Mt Olive PB Church, 3001-18th Ave S., where Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 am. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.