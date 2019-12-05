Barbara WHITEHEAD

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
Service Information
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-895-6005
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Mt Olive PB Church
3001-18th Ave S.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt Olive PB Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHITEHEAD, Barbara J. of St Petersburg, passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving family, spouse, Ervin Whitehead Sr., four sons, one daughter, three brothers, one sister, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019, 4-7 pm. Family will receive friends, 6-7 pm, at New Mt Olive PB Church, 3001-18th Ave S., where Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 am. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.