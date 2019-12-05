WHITEHEAD, Barbara J. of St Petersburg, passed Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving family, spouse, Ervin Whitehead Sr., four sons, one daughter, three brothers, one sister, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019, 4-7 pm. Family will receive friends, 6-7 pm, at New Mt Olive PB Church, 3001-18th Ave S., where Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 am. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019