WOLLMAN, Barbara Joan 86, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in New York City in 1933 to Henry and Claire Wollman. The family moved to St. Petersburg in 1946. She retired from Hercules, Inc. She is survived by her brother, Gerald (Judith) Wollman, St. Petersburg, FL; her sister, Joyce VanMill, Ormond Beach, FL; and several nieces and nephews.



