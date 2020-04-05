|
|
BUFFINGTON, Barbera "Babs" passed away March 14, 2020. Babs was born in Richmond, VA, June 7, 1941 to Walter and Winnie Baskerville. She moved with her family to Belleair, FL in 1954. Babs graduated from Clearwater High School, class of 1959. She attended UF for one fun-filled semester and received her associate degree from St. Petersburg Junior College in 1961. Babs kept in touch with her high school friends and worked on many of the class reunion committees, including the 60th last year. She was a top sales person in the gift business for 15 years and finished out her working career as a successful Realtor in Pinellas County. She had a retirement clock for years and when the alarm went off, she quit working. Babs enjoyed her retirement traveling the country with her husband in their 40 foot motor home. The highlight of this was a trip to Alaska in 2017. She also owned two Paso Fino horses over those years and was active in the Paso Fino Horse Association. She was a great believer in President Trump and spent time and money to help re-elect him. In 2014, Babs was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. This is a disease with no known cure. She volunteered for a two and a half year drug test program to help find a cure for the disease. This was her way to 'Pass It Forward,' which she strongly believed in. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gary; her daughter, Krista Kosier; and son, Tait Lundquist. She has four grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is also survived by her brother, W. Graham Baskerville and his family. Babs never met a stranger, she had a beautiful smile, a loving heart, and will be missed by all who knew her. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020