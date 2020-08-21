Barbie McEACHERN

McEACHERN, Barbie Lynn 53, of Largo, passed away Thursday morning August 6, 2020, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. A New England native, she moved to Florida in 2004. Barbie was a caregiver of all living things. She loved nature, animals, and her family. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Nancy McEachern and Doreen Boulgier. Barbie is survived by two daughters, Traci and Ashley McEachern; sisters, Kim and Tammy McEachern; her longtime boyfriend, Greg Saganski; her beloved grandchildren, McKenna, Ava, Teagan, Lily, Jordy, Liam, Cole, and Mayzi; and innumerable honorary children and grandchildren. The family will be hosting a small Celebration of Life at Sharks Grill, Largo, Saturday, August 29, 4 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store