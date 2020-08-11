Barry CHAIKEN

1/
CHAIKEN, Barry 81, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away due to COVID-19, on July 30, 2020. He was born June 7, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY. Barry was a Certified Public Accountant, and Intuit Inc's oldest active employee. Survivors include his beloved sons, Michael Chaiken of Bristol, CT, Craig Chaiken and family, (Suzanne), Alexander and Douglas Chaiken, all of Pflugerville, TX; daughter, Melinda Martin and her family (James), Jessica, Emmaleigh and Grace Martin of Zephyrhills, FL; great- grandchildren, Leah and Benjamin.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
