FORET, Barry Michael 72, of Plant City, passed away at home on November 1, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Houma, Louisiana in 1947. He was preceded in death by his sister, Darnelle (Joel). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn; his two children, Dana and Michael (Angela); three grandchildren, Ashley, Jered, and Kyle; five great-grandchildren, Karma, Kloe, Kyla, Robert, and Henry; four siblings, Rochelle (John), Alice, Donna (Kenneth), and Eric (Julie). He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, whose greatest joy came from being surrounded by friends and loved ones. He particularly enjoyed serving in church ministry, including music minister and senior adult minister, where he cooked many Cajun meals and organized trips. Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 905 W Terrace Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 with visitation immediately prior starting at 2 pm.

