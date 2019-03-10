Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry N. HAICKEN M.D.. View Sign

HAICKEN M.D., Barry N.



passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. From the time of his diagnosis through his many treatments, he never complained. He was gracious, warm, brave, and optimistic. Having seen so many of his patients become depressed after a cancer diagnosis, he told his family that instead, he was going to go on living and get the most from his life despite the diagnosis. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vivian; and his two devoted sons, Jeremy and Matthew.



Barry was born in the Bronx, NY in September 1946 to Anne Miller Haicken, and Robert Haicken. He attended Hunter College (where he was Phi Beta Kappa) and the Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. Barry happily engaged in the private practice of general surgery in Pinellas County until his retirement in 2008. He was amongst the first ten surgeons in the U.S. to be trained to perform laparoscopic laser gallbladder surgery. Years later he introduced Bariatric weight loss surgery to Pinellas country. He used to say that he was the only doctor in the hospital who cured diabetes three times per week, and his family used to say "Barry put the 'Bari' in Bariatric surgery. His patients were his greatest fans. The nurses and medical colleagues with whom he worked enjoyed his professionalism, his warm and sympathetic manner, and his wonderful sense of humor.



He was an avid roller-blader and pursued his physical fitness throughout the cancer treatment. Barry continued to work as a surgeon after leaving private practice, working instead in other beautiful states like Montana and New York, and finally in Cape Coral, Florida where he and his wife made wonderful friendships.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Florida Botanical Gardens new Children's Garden.

