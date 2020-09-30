1/1
Barry Samson
1954 - 2020
SAMSON, Barry Alan 66, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away in his home Sept. 27, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Barry was born May 3, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was a member of the Church of the Fisherman in Lake Panasoff-kee. He was former owner of South Bay Temporaries in Apollo Beach, Florida. Barry was a plumbing engineer at T.D Mechanical in Houston, Texas. Barry is survived by his wife, Lesley J. Samson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to American Cancer Society. Purcell Funeral Home www.beyersfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Purcell Funeral Home
114 West Noble Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
(352) 793-4531
