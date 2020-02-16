Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Basil DEMY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEMY, Basil 94, died on February 10, 2020. As a manager, he pioneered usage of main frame computers from 1970 1990 at TWA, KPMG, and New York City Department of Sanitation. He held BA and MBA degrees from New York University. As an avid skier, windsurfer, and mountain hiker he enjoyed the outdoors. His cultural interests included Italian opera at the New York Met. He also enjoyed flamenco performances in Madrid and Granada. His world travels took him to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard in WWII, sailing cargo ships to Europe for three years. Then he served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean War. He leaves behind family members in California and Canada, friends in Largo, FL, and his windsurfing associates at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs, FL. Bella, his five-year-old cat, will miss him. After cremation his ashes will be spread over the waters at Fred Howard Park and with his deceased family members in California. Sum Ergo Cogito.

