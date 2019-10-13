PERFIT, B.C. "BUD" 90, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, he graduated from St. Petersburg High School and Columbia University in New York City. During the Korean War he served there in the First Radio Broadcasting and Leaflet Group of the U.S. Army. He raised his family in Florida and loved boating. In his career he rose to President of the Jack Eckerd Corporation. He was prede-ceased by his wife, Anne Perfit, and his son, Joshua Perfit. He is survived by his long-time cruising companion and crew, Patrece Colburn; his son, Michael Perfit; his son-in-law, Kevin Keith; his daughters, Rosemary Perfit and Claudia Perfit; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Perfit; and his six beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Madelyn, Sarah, Julia, and Hillary. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and companion. He will be remembered for his thoughtful insight, sense of humor, and generosity. At Bud's request, there will be no public service or memorial. Donations may be made in his memory to Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg. David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019