CHICHESTER-BOYD, Beatrice
97, was born on Oct. 19, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA. She went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2019 in Florida. She is survived by her sons, Duane Chichester and Darrell Chichester; her stepchildren, David Chichester, Rita Picard, Bonnie Olsen, and Mike Boyd; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on March 16 at A Life Tribute Funeral Care, 716 Seminole Boulevard, Largo, FL 33770. Visitation will be at 11 am. and Funeral service at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019