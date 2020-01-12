|
89, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her residence. Born on August 20, 1930 in Oneonta, NY to Orville James and Anna (Horton) Louden, Beatrice retired as head of litigation billing for Carlton Fields Law Firm. She moved to the area in 1955, coming from Oneonta, NY. She was a member of the Hyde Park UMC and Seminole Heights UMC and American Legion, Post 111 with her husband Kenneth "KG". She loved RV camping, Bluegrass festivals, music, and dancing. Her sense of humor was amazing and she truly loved her family. Survivors include her loving daughters, Barbara (Sandy) Futch, Connie and Terri Stepp; her sister, Shirley (Nelson) Maniscalco; and her five grandchildren, Lee Stepp, Kelly (John) Miller, and John, T.J., and Kenny Futch; and her four great-grandchildren, Gage, Jack, Dania, and Betsy. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Seminole Heights UMC on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
