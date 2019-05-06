McLEOD, Beatrice
of Tampa, FL, passed away on May 1, 2019. She is survived by loving family: son, Charles McLeod III and wife, Tania; daughter, Dawn Pelogitis and husband, Jay; grandchildren, Kevin and Chelsea Heiser, Charles McLeod IV, Jakeb Pelogitis and Tyler McLeod; and niece, Cheryl Winner. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 11-12 pm, at the Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Drive in Tampa, where a service will begin at noon.
Blount & Curry West Chapel
6802 Silver Mill Drive
Tampa, Florida 33635
(813) 814-4444
www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2019