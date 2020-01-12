|
|
STEPP-GIBSON, Beatrice L. 89, of Tampa, FL, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at her residence. Born on Aug. 20, 1930 in Oneonta, NY to parents, Orville James and Anna (Horton) Louden, Beatrice retired as head of litigation billing for Carlton Fields Law Firm. She moved to the area in 1955, coming from Oneonta, NY. She was a member of Hyde Park UMC and Seminole Heights UMC and American Legion, Post 111 with her husband Kenneth "KG". She loved RV camping, Bluegrass festivals, music and dancing. Her sense of humor was amazing and she truly loved her family. Survivors include her loving daughters, Barbara (Sandy) Futch, Connie and Terri Stepp; her sister, Shirley (Nelson) Maniscalco and her five grandchildren, Lee Stepp, Kelly, (John) Miller and John, T.J. and Kenny Futch and her four great-grandchildren, Gage, Jack, Dania and Betsy. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Seminole Heights UMC on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 am. Adams & Jennings Funeral Home,
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020