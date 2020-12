WALLER, Beatrice E. known by all as "Bea," was 103 when she passed away November 21, 2020. She had been happily living at Mease Life in Dunedin for 13 years. Bea is survived by her close-knit family and a host of loving friends. To read more about Bea, please go to www.MossFeasterDunedin.com or call (727) 562-2040 for a printed version. Donations in Bea's honor are welcomed by Suncoast Hospice. Please specify, "For the benefit of the hospice nurses." Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel