WEATHERHOLT, Beatrice



"Bea" 64, of New Port Richey, died Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at home to continue her journey with the Lord and son, Derek, after an eight year battle with breast and brain cancer. She fought the fight with dignity and pride while putting others first in her daily life, not knowing when this day would come. Bea had so many friends that cared for and saw her in the battle as a courageous woman with family first, dedication to her job, her fitness, and her friends. She was survived by her husband, Brian; daughter, Victoria; and her lights of love, her grandchildren, Aliyah and Bradley; brothers, Ted and Bill Moksay and their wives, Mary and Kay; nephews, Bill Jr. and Rickey; nieces, Amanda, Jennifer, Casey, Tracey, and Niki; and cousin, Tracy Young. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 3-5 pm, at:



Dobies FH/Old CR 54 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary