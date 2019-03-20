Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Weatherholt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice "Bea" Weatherholt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice "Bea" Weatherholt Obituary
WEATHERHOLT, Beatrice

"Bea" 64, of New Port Richey, died Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at home to continue her journey with the Lord and son, Derek, after an eight year battle with breast and brain cancer. She fought the fight with dignity and pride while putting others first in her daily life, not knowing when this day would come. Bea had so many friends that cared for and saw her in the battle as a courageous woman with family first, dedication to her job, her fitness, and her friends. She was survived by her husband, Brian; daughter, Victoria; and her lights of love, her grandchildren, Aliyah and Bradley; brothers, Ted and Bill Moksay and their wives, Mary and Kay; nephews, Bill Jr. and Rickey; nieces, Amanda, Jennifer, Casey, Tracey, and Niki; and cousin, Tracy Young. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, 3-5 pm, at:

Dobies FH/Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now