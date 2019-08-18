Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary



MABRY (HILL), Becky Sue 48, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. Becky was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Becky was born August 31,1970 in Janesville, WI. She spent the majority of her life growing up in Milton, WI on the family farm. Becky moved to Florida in 2009 to help take care of her father when his health was failing. She married Scott Hill on April 25, 2015 in Clearwater. Becky was a wonderful friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her, she had a huge heart and was always there to care for others. She had an undying love and faith in God. Becky also loved all animals, which she felt early on growing up on the farm. From breaking horses, or taking care of barn cats, she never lost that love for animals. Becky loved interacting with and meeting people. She worked as a Bartender at Drifters Sports Pub in Clearwater, where she met many friends. Friends that would come to love her and her family dearly. Becky was the kind of friend you could count on no matter what, even if just to listen or give a needed bit of encouragement. Becky is survived by her husband, Scott Hill; daughters, Alysha "Beanie" and Brittney; brother, Lee; four grandchildren, Trinity, Hayden, Zoe and Zaria. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold (2009); mother, Helen (2015); brother, Jeff (2014) and brother, Tom (2015). Please keep Becky and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at Drifters Sports Pub, 1717 Drew St., Clearwater, Florida, August 31, 2019 at 3 pm. Visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close