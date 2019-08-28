|
|
HESHMATPOUR, Behrooz 74, of Madeira Beach, FL, formerly of Effingham, IL, peacefully passed from this world into eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. This loving, generous, and larger than life man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be forever missed by his wife of 42 years, Denise (Whitfield); and his children, Mina (Steven), Neal, David, and Greg. He is also survived by a brother, Bahman; and sisters, Sima, Simin and Farideh as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mahmood and Habibeh; brothers, Sirouz, Bahram, Behnam; and sister, Esmat. Born in Iran, Behrooz came to the United States in 1974 to begin residency in orthopedic surgery. He considered himself blessed to have a vocation that he truly loved. Dr. Heshmatpour was tremendously proud to become a naturalized citizen of the United States loving his new country dearly. In 2011, Behrooz answered God's call and was baptized. He put his faith into action when he was invited to become a member of The Gideons International fulfilling the Great Commission. Many family members were the recipients of a Bible because it was Behrooz's greatest wish that they share the joy that he found in his faith. Dr. Heshmatpour was a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Medical Association and the American College of International Physicians. He was a member of the Gideons and Oakhurst United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank all the health care professionals from Arden Courts Memory Care of Palm Harbor and Empath Health Hospice Care for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided. Donations may be made to Oakhurst United Methodist Church or The Gideons International. Visitation will be 10:30 -11:30 am on Saturday August 31 at Oakhurst United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow with the Reverend Dr. Tim Ehrlich officiating. A fellowship meal will follow at the church Foundry. Burial will take place 3 pm at Sylvan Abbey Cemetery in Clearwater, FL Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019