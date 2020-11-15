1/1
Belita OEHL
OEHL, Belita Liana (Dorwart) of Brandon, FL passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020. She was a 1982 graduate of St. Petersburg High School. She was a charter member of Lutheran Church of the Cross (St. Petersburg) and later converted to Catholicism at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church (Safety Harbor). She was a talented cook and baker. She also enjoyed gemstone cutting while her health allowed and later enjoyed collecting vibrant canvas paintings. Belita lived in Germany for 13 years with her husband and children. Her unwavering faith and love for her family kept her fighting strong through years of chronic illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Georg; daughters, Maia Buenrostro (Alvaro) of Palm Harbor, FL and Cecilia Oehl of Haverhill, MA; grandson, Adriel Buenrostro; mother, Jane Sundblad of Hernando, FL ; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Uta and Siegfried Oehl of Muelheim/Ruhr, Germany; brothers, Joseph Dorwart III. (Joan Watkins) and Jeff Dorwart (Aridia) of Quaker Hill, CT; sisters, Brenda Dorwart Small (Stephen) of Norwich, CT, Blythe Luetkehoelter (Olaf) of Cary, NC; sister-in-law Sonja (Karsten Blaschke) of Muelheim/Ruhr, Germany as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Belita is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dorwart Jr.; and her sister, Beth Mock. Funeral services will be held at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Philippe Pkwy, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 on Friday, November 20, 2020. Visitation 11 am, Mass 12 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services
621 North Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL 33510
(813) 654-4400
