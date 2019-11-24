APPELGATE-ARNES, Belva Jo "Beegie" an avid traveler and golfer, died Nov. 13, 2019 at age 93. Beegie, a 20-year resident of Clearwater, FL, was born in Casper, WY to Warner Percy and Frances (Moody) Knight. Beegie lived in Fort Worth, TX and Southern California. Beegie was active member of Feather Sound Country Club and the Stuart Society at the St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Art. Survivors include her children, Katy Appelgate and wife Suzann Clark, Deke Appelgate and wife Teresa, Joe Appelgate and partner Kristy; grandchildren, Amy, Karen, Laura, Siga, Catlyn, Bobbi Nicole, and Dani Wynn; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Gracie, and Grant. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Empath Hospice, which cared for Beegie in her final days. https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019