Benedetto Freda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benedetto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREDA, Benedetto "Ben" 77, of Valrico, FL, went home to the Lord on April 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Freda; his children, Keith (Alli) Freda, Kevin Freda, and Kristina Quinones; his grandchildren, Isabella and Anthony Quinones and Reid and Cole Freda; sister, Anne (John) Gudzak, and a large extended family and many dear friends. Services will be announced at a future date. Please check Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens for updates. Sunset Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved