FREDA, Benedetto "Ben" 77, of Valrico, FL, went home to the Lord on April 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Freda; his children, Keith (Alli) Freda, Kevin Freda, and Kristina Quinones; his grandchildren, Isabella and Anthony Quinones and Reid and Cole Freda; sister, Anne (John) Gudzak, and a large extended family and many dear friends. Services will be announced at a future date. Please check Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens for updates. Sunset Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.