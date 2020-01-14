BABASA, Benjamin S. 88, of Brooks- ville, FL passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born May 30, 1931 in Batangas City, Philippines, he was the son of the late Felix and Crisanta (Serrano) Babasa. Dr. Babasa graduated from the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery in 1956 and practiced family medicine for over 50 years. He came to Brooksville in 1975 from Chicago, IL. After his retirement, he and his wife, Celia, split their time between Brooksville and Elk Grove, CA. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lydia C. Babasa; and his sister, Alicia Castaneda. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Celia Esquillo; his daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret "Meg" Babasa and Matteo Rinaldi of Italy and Amelia "Amy" and Bryan Wood of Atlanta, GA; sisters and brother-in-law, Corazon and Romeo Villanueva of Fremont, CA, Dolores Ballan, and Erlinda Marcelo, both of Philippines; and grandchildren, Alexander Wood and Olivia Wood. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church, with Reverend Paul Pecchie officiating. Merritt F.H. (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020