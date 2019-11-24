CORVETTE, Benjamin B. III 79, passed away peacefully in Tampa, FL at the Melech Hospice House on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Ben was born September 16, 1940 in Columbus, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin B. Corvette Jr. and Zella Munn Corvette; and brother, Robert Shelton Corvette. Ben grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated Druid Hills High School, Atlanta, GA. A graduate of Florida State University, he honorably served in the United States Coast Guard. Ben began his business career as a banker before joining the family business, Florida Automatic Controls Co, Inc., which he owned and successfully operated in South Tampa for 50 years until his retirement in 2016. Ben was a lifelong sailor and member of Davis Island Yacht Club, where he enjoyed years of Thursday night races. Ben also served a tenure as president of the Davis Island Civic Association. He is survived by his ex-wife and one true love, Carolyn Marsicano Corvette; and only child, Nicole Corvette Hockin (Ryan) of Denver, CO and three grandchildren, Travis Benjamin Hockin, Genevieve Grace Hockin, and Eleanor Corvette Hockin; cousins, Robin Taylor of New York City and Leslie Mitchell of McLean, Virginia. A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 3 pm with family visitation starting at 2 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019