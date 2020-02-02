COSTA, Benjamin "Ben" 95, of St. Petersburg, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bay Pines VA Hospice. Born in New York City in 1924, he served in the US Army during WW II and was stationed in England. Ben was a Sergeant for the NYPD and retired after 21 years of service. He moved to St. Petersburg in 1971. He was Chief of Security at St. Anthony's hospital for 15 years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Catherine; his son, Craig; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Paul Russo; granddaughters, Caitlin and Jennie Costa; and their mother, Stephanie Costa. For funeral arrangements: Anderson-McQueen Tyrone
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020