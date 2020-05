Or Copy this URL to Share

ELLIS, Benjamin D. Sr. 65, of St. Petersburg, FL passed April 13, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Benjamin Jr.; daughters, Renita, Andrea, and Catrina; and his mother, Loretta Ellis. Services will be announced at a later date. TR Dallas Funeral Services



