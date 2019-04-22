Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin FUDGE. View Sign

FUDGE, Benjamin



83, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, ran his last race on Saturday, April 20, 2019, raising his hands high as he crossed the finished line. Ben was born in Medford, Massachusetts on September 13, 1935 to the late Wilson and Parthena Fudge. He was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1953 and proudly went on to serve his country in the U.S.



Ben was married for 50 years to the late Patricia Fudge who predeceased him in 2009. They moved to Tewksbury, Massachusetts in 1961, raising their two children, Kim and David before moving to Florida permanently in 2006.



Ben discovered his true purpose in life through the sport of running in 1967. With Pat by his side, he competed in hundreds of road races as well as 54 marathons. Both Pat and Ben directed several race series through the years, including Saturday mornings at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the Fudgical Series in Tewksbury.



Ben served the sport in other capacities as well. He was a mentor and coach to middle and high school students (including his children) as well as to others who participated in Sunday marathon training clinics, leaving from his house at 6 am sharp. Additionally, Ben served as president of the Greater Lowell Road Runners, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. Later, when he and Pat retired, Ben served on the board and was president of the St. Pete Road Runners. He was one of the club's original members and help form its bylaws. The club's annual scholarship was named in his honor in 2012 and is awarded to students who excel academically as well as on the track.



Ben is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Brannan, of 70 years; his daughter, Kim-Marie Fudge and husband, Ernie Glode of Seminole; his son, David and wife, Sandra of Woburn, Massachusetts; his five grandsons, Ryan and Jeffrey Mazur, and Aaron, Jared, and Jacob Fudge. Ben was also brother to Donald (late of Marjorie), Robert and wife, Evelyn, sister, Nina Ross and husband, Arthur, and sister, Sylvia Stratton (late of Carl); as well as many nieces and nephews. Ben also leaves behind countless good friends, young and old, runners and other pedestrians, whose lives were positively impacted by him. He will be sorely missed.



Friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life at Woody's Waterfront on Sunset Way in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday, April 23 from 12-5 pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the Ben Fudge Annual Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 14516, St. Petersburg, Florida 33733. Arrangements are made by Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave , St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706.



www.beachmemorialchapel.com





FUDGE, Benjamin83, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, ran his last race on Saturday, April 20, 2019, raising his hands high as he crossed the finished line. Ben was born in Medford, Massachusetts on September 13, 1935 to the late Wilson and Parthena Fudge. He was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1953 and proudly went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army . He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1957 and was employed by The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory for 39 years, retiring in 1997.Ben was married for 50 years to the late Patricia Fudge who predeceased him in 2009. They moved to Tewksbury, Massachusetts in 1961, raising their two children, Kim and David before moving to Florida permanently in 2006.Ben discovered his true purpose in life through the sport of running in 1967. With Pat by his side, he competed in hundreds of road races as well as 54 marathons. Both Pat and Ben directed several race series through the years, including Saturday mornings at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the Fudgical Series in Tewksbury.Ben served the sport in other capacities as well. He was a mentor and coach to middle and high school students (including his children) as well as to others who participated in Sunday marathon training clinics, leaving from his house at 6 am sharp. Additionally, Ben served as president of the Greater Lowell Road Runners, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. Later, when he and Pat retired, Ben served on the board and was president of the St. Pete Road Runners. He was one of the club's original members and help form its bylaws. The club's annual scholarship was named in his honor in 2012 and is awarded to students who excel academically as well as on the track.Ben is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Brannan, of 70 years; his daughter, Kim-Marie Fudge and husband, Ernie Glode of Seminole; his son, David and wife, Sandra of Woburn, Massachusetts; his five grandsons, Ryan and Jeffrey Mazur, and Aaron, Jared, and Jacob Fudge. Ben was also brother to Donald (late of Marjorie), Robert and wife, Evelyn, sister, Nina Ross and husband, Arthur, and sister, Sylvia Stratton (late of Carl); as well as many nieces and nephews. Ben also leaves behind countless good friends, young and old, runners and other pedestrians, whose lives were positively impacted by him. He will be sorely missed.Friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life at Woody's Waterfront on Sunset Way in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday, April 23 from 12-5 pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the Ben Fudge Annual Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 14516, St. Petersburg, Florida 33733. Arrangements are made by Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave , St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706. Funeral Home Beach Memorial Chapel

301 COREY AVE

St Pete Beach , FL 33706

(727) 360-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close