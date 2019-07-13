GATES, BENJAMIN



97, of Largo, passed away after a brief illness on May 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Ben was born August 10, 1921, in Chicago, IL. He moved to the St. Petersburg area in 1987 and was a retired Printer from Strathmore Printing Co. in Geneva, IL. He was a proud, fun loving man who will be remembered with big smiles and many laughs. He is survived by his sons, William (Susan) Gates of Sugar Grove, IL, Howard (Tonie) Gates of Palm Harbor, FL; his daughter, Sharon (Loyd) Miller of Kingman, AZ; as well as six granddaughters; two grandsons; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Ruth Gates; his son, Vernon Gates; and grandson, Chad Gates. An Open House in honor of Ben will be held at the Gates Residence in Largo on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2-6 pm.

