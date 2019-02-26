SMITH, Benjamin Hardy
87, of Plant City, Florida, born on October 16, 1931 in Broxton, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War on the USS Iowa. He was the owner of Smitty's Paint and Body Shop in Plant City, and was known for his quality work and craftsmanship. He enjoyed painting and entered some of his work in the Strawberry Festival Art Show, playing guitar, writing music, singing, whittling, and building model ships. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rachel Ann Smith; daughter, Victoria Lynn Smith Lokey; parents, Robert and Lillie Bell Smith; and siblings, Johnny Smith, Jessie Smith, and W.L. Smith. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Butner (Richard), Benny Smith, and Lori Highsmith; grandchildren, Lynsey (Ron), Matthew, Candice, Sawyer, and Allie; siblings, Lorene Horne, Royce "Totsie" Smith, and Raymond Smith (Ethel); his beloved dog, Cookie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27 from 6-8 pm at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Rd 39, Plant City; where a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11 am. Committal to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Dover. Expressions of condolence at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019