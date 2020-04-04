MANCINE, Benjamin Joseph husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital North in Tampa, Florida. He was 88 years old. Ben is pre-deceased by his parents, Louis B. Mancine and Elizabeth (Gamellia) and his brother, Louis A. Mancine. He was husband to Evelyn (Roberts); and father to son, Benjamin Jr. (Anne Fischer); daughters, Elizabeth (Jim Petro) and Laura; and son, Victor (Renee Little). Ben also was a proud grandfather to Amy and Julie (Andrew Kellett); Elise and Caitlin; Matthew; and Corrynn. A private Mass to celebrate his life will be scheduled for the immediate family only at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Ben will be laid to eternal rest at Bushnell National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020