MONTGOMERY, Benjamin Young "Bey" a fifth-grade student at Seminole Heights Elementary, died Tuesday, March 3, around 7 pm, at home in Tampa. He was 11. He was a lover of nature, an expert tree climber, and a long-distance hiker, having completed more than 400 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He was a celebrated shuffleboard player, and a collector of things you might think are junk. He wrote poetry, competed in Math Bowl, and finished second in his school's 4-H Tropicana Speech Competition. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Evanchyk; father, Ben Montgomery; sisters, Asher and Morissey Montgomery, all of Tampa; his grandparents, John and Donna Burruss and James and Patricia Evanchyk; and great-grandfather, Arthur K. Scott, all of Oklahoma; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be remembered at 10 am, Sunday, at Shuffle, 2612 North Tampa Street, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020