MORRIS, Benjamin "Mike"
61, of Tampa, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jill; mother, Rita; sister, Stephanie; daughter, Erica (Bryan); and grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 1-4 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the All Peoples Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LostAngelsAnimalRescue.org. Please sign guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2019