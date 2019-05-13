Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Benjamin "Mike" MORRIS

Benjamin "Mike" MORRIS
MORRIS, Benjamin "Mike"

61, of Tampa, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jill; mother, Rita; sister, Stephanie; daughter, Erica (Bryan); and grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 1-4 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the All Peoples Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LostAngelsAnimalRescue.org. Please sign guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2019
