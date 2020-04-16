PHILYOR, Benjamin passed away April 4, 2020. Benjamin moved to St. Petersburg at the age of 17. He later moved to Miami, where he was a business owner and stayed there for more than 20 years. He returned to St. Petersburg 15 years ago and stayed here until his death. He is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Philyor Jr.; daughter, Andrea Philyor; parents, Flavors and Annie M. Philyor; four brothers, Fred, Jesse, J. Lee, and James Philyor; and one sister, Lorine Speights. He is survived by one brother, Louis Philyor; two sisters, Eleanor Martin and Willa Orokunle; grandson, Benjamin Philyor III; and a great-granddaughter, Janelle Creo Philyor; and a loving companion, Anise Favor. Ben also had a host of other loving family members and friends. At the request of the family all services will be private. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com tributes Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020