1/
Benjamin RISINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RISINGER, Benjamin B. Jr. "Tex" 90, homegoing was Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by children, Phyllis (Don) Thomas and BB Risinger III; grandson, BB Risinger IV; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Neal (Jeanne) McCormick and Cloey (Guy) Newburn; brothers-in-law, Billy Brittain and Louis Hamilton; and a large extended family. Ben is predeceased by wife, Lila Mae; and grandchildren, Marie Thomas and Adam Risinger. A Graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 1:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Carrollwood Baptist; Shoal Creek Baptist, 184 Shoal Creek Church Lp, Whittier, NC 28789; Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; or LifePath Hospice atwww.chaptershealth.org. Arrangements are under the care of: Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home - Tampa
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved