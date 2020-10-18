Benjamin RISINGER

RISINGER, Benjamin B. Jr. "Tex" 90, homegoing was Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by children, Phyllis (Don) Thomas and BB Risinger III; grandson, BB Risinger IV; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Neal (Jeanne) McCormick and Cloey (Guy) Newburn; brothers-in-law, Billy Brittain and Louis Hamilton; and a large extended family. Ben is predeceased by wife, Lila Mae; and grandchildren, Marie Thomas and Adam Risinger. A Graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 1:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Carrollwood Baptist; Shoal Creek Baptist, 184 Shoal Creek Church Lp, Whittier, NC 28789; Shriners Hospitals for Children
at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
; or LifePath Hospice atwww.chaptershealth.org
. Arrangements are under the care of: Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL