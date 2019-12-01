SELF, Benjamin George 71, passed away November 20, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. He was born June 23, 1948 on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL and is preceded in death by his parents, George Wilton Self and Helen Russell Self. Ben grew up in Tampa, graduated from H.B. Plant High School and attended the University of South Florida. He will be greatly missed by his life partner of 42 years, Janice Morgan; daughter, April Self Foster (Mike); granddaughter, Jessica Centeio (Jay); great-grandchildren, Amara Centeio and Jaxon Centeio; step-great-grandchild, L.J. Centeio; siblings, John Self (Meg), Hoyt Self (Erika), Lawrence Self (Connie), and Deborah Self Mortellaro (Hank); eight nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; furry children, Kit Kat, Pita and Scooter; and numerous other friends and relatives. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019