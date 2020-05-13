Benjamin SMALLS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMALLS, Benjamin F. 49, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned April 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Trinishia A. Smalls; son Cortez S. Smalls; daughter, Shanice R. Smalls; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; mother-in-law, Geneva Williams; brothers, Robert L. Gordon Sr. (Valeic), Ricky C. Denson; Jason Smalls; brother-in-law, Lorenzo Borroughs; sisters, Shebella Smalls, Kimberly Smalls, and Claretha Hall; sister-in-law, Alicia Cosby (John); 13 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday May 16, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727-) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Smalls Family for the loss of your loved one, Benjamin, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved