SMALLS, Benjamin F. 49, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned April 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Trinishia A. Smalls; son Cortez S. Smalls; daughter, Shanice R. Smalls; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; mother-in-law, Geneva Williams; brothers, Robert L. Gordon Sr. (Valeic), Ricky C. Denson; Jason Smalls; brother-in-law, Lorenzo Borroughs; sisters, Shebella Smalls, Kimberly Smalls, and Claretha Hall; sister-in-law, Alicia Cosby (John); 13 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service Saturday May 16, 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727-) 623-9025



