JONES , Bennet S. "Ben" Colonel U.S. Army (Ret.) 79, passed away surrounded by the love of his family October 12, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Benjamin Spencer and Beatrice Bennet Jones December 9, 1939 and was raisedn Tampa. He graduated from Hillsborough High School and obtained a Masters degree in Management Systems from Florida Institute of Technology. Ben was a highly decorated soldier with 33 years of distinguished military service. His career included two tours of duty in Vietnam where he earned the Silver Star for gallantry in action. As a Master Parachutist, he designed and tested parachute systems and completed many parachute test jumps while stationed at At Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He was a commander of the 1st Infantry 54th Batallion in Germany. He served in additional key command and high level positions throughout the United States to include the Pentagon, U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base. Additional awards and medals he received included the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Award, Bronze Star Medal (3), Bronze Star Medal with Valor (2), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and VietnamGallentry Cross with Silver Star. He was awarded two Soldier Medals for non-combat heroism that included saving the lives of a crew from a burning helicoptor in Vietnam, and diving off the Gandy Bridge in Tampa to rescue a drowning man. During his retirement, Ben could often be found at Interbay Moorings working on his boat or at La Septima socializing with friends. Though he seldom talked about his military experiences, he spoke often of God's promises and his faith in Jesus Christ. Ben was a source of support and inspiration to those who knew him. Known as a soldier's soldier and military hero, he was also a hero to his family. He loved God, his family, and his country. Ben is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy; three daughters, Schuyler Jones, Twila Van Brunt (Jason), and Summer James (Sean); eight grandchildren, Vincent and Christian Van Brunt; Joseph, Luke, Daniel, and Evelyn James; Roy Jones and Rayna Ross (Markie); and one great-grandchild, Izayah. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 5 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Chapel in Temple Terrace with visitation beginning at 4 pm. Burial with full military honors will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or .

