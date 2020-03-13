|
DIAZ, Bennie age 90, passed away on March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guillermo and Dolores Diaz; a newborn son, Bennie Jr.; brothers, Richard and Willie; as well as sister, Mary Romeo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Josie; son, Tony (Marianne); daughter, Terri Poe (Ted); five grandchildren, Tony Diaz Jr., Keith Diaz (Samantha), Sarah Poe, Adam Poe, and Madison Gonzalez; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Bennie was born and raised in Tampa, graduated from Jefferson High School class of 1948, and went on to be a beauty and barber supply sales representative for Costa Barber Supplies, and later for Ehle Barber Supplies for 40 years. Bennie took pride in giving prompt and personal service to his customers, whom he considered friends. "Papo" to his grandchildren, was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was kept busy supporting his grandchildren's sports activities, gardening, enjoying his friends at daily coffee get-togethers, woodworking projects, and traveling, especially cruises. Pallbearers include Dennis Lorenzo Jr., Tony Diaz Jr., Keith Diaz, Anthony Diaz, Richard Diaz, Adam Poe. Honorary Pallbearers are Ted Poe and Denio Sanchez. The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm on Sunday, March 15, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., with service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook at www.bozaroel.com to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020