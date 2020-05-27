Bennie GOLSON
GOLSON, Bennie L. Seffner, FL, transitioned on May 21, 2020. A native of Columbia, SC. Bennie joined the U.S. Army. He was a Train Conductor with the New York Transit Authority later a Postal Clerk before retiring. He and the family relocated to Seffner. Cherished memories his wife; children; grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Life Celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Smith-Young Funeral Home (727) 442-2388

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
