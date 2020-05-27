GOLSON, Bennie L. Seffner, FL, transitioned on May 21, 2020. A native of Columbia, SC. Bennie joined the U.S. Army. He was a Train Conductor with the New York Transit Authority later a Postal Clerk before retiring. He and the family relocated to Seffner. Cherished memories his wife; children; grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Life Celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Smith-Young Funeral Home (727) 442-2388



