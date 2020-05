Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON, Bennie Frank Jr. 57, of St. Petersburg, passed April 24, 2020 of a short illness. He is survived by wife of 38 years, Crystal; and son, Benton Wilson; brothers, Yancy Wilson, Andrew and Karl Thomas; sister, Diane Nelms; and a host of those who loved him. A Zoom Memorial Service will be held May 9, 2020 at 2 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store