JUSTEN, Berger Gerald



78, passed away February 5, 2019. He was born November 5, 1940 in Tampa, Florida and graduated from H B Plant High School. Berger spent over 55 years in the paint and coatings industry with most of his career as owner of Justen and Associates. He served many years on the board of directors for the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology and a member and past president of the Southern Society for Coatings and Technology. He also loved spending time hunting, fishing and golfing.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lynette Justen; brother, Joseph Justen III (Sandra); his three daughters, Emily Justen Giorgi (Stefano), Kristina Justen, Julie Canton; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Barnhart and brother, Lewis Justen. The family would like to thank the outstanding doctors and nurses of Moffitt Cancer Center and the Continuous Care Hospice team.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 10 from 2-4 pm at Blount and Curry (Garden of Memories), 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 11 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3712 W. El Prado Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629 starting at 10:15 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

