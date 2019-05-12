AGOSTINO, Bernard
"Bernie" "B"
passed away peacefully in his Tampa, FL home, surrounded by loved ones, April 29, 2019. Bernie was born January 27, 1942 in New York, NY to parents Gaetano and Carmela Agostino. He had a zest for life that could not be rivaled, with a generous heart and love for the culinary arts and fine cigars. Bernie was a successful entrepreneur who spent much of his life's work focused on developing the restaurant industry in the Tampa Bay area. Bernie created hundreds of lifelong friendships in the process. Although Bernie was proud of his lucrative business ventures, nothing compared to his overwhelming pride in and love for his grandson, Paddy. Paddy and "Trampa" were the best of friends and read, played, and napped together nearly every day. They were inseparable. Bernie was a man of few words, yet the silence in his absence is deafening. He will be dearly missed. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Gaetano and Carmela Agostino, and brothers, Salvatore and Joseph. He is survived by daughter, Nichole; son, Damon; grandsons Patrick "Paddy" (Nichole) and Vincent (Damon); brothers, Nicholas, Raymond, and Lawrence; sisters, Marie and Theresa, along with many beloved family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33629. The family will receive visitors at 4 pm with a memorial service at 5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019