BAILEY, Bernard S. 69, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Rebecca Bailey and brothers, Ralph and Thomas "Ramu". He is survived by his son, Brian Bigelow; daughter, Setha Curry; brothers, William Jr. (Mary) Milton, John, Oliver, James, Bobby (Tangela), Louis (Shelia); sisters, Loretta Bailey-Glover, Margaret, Sharon; and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Viewing, Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at the Mortuary. Funeral services, Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1 pm, at United Community Church, 2175 Pinellas Point Dr. S. Family and friends may send Tributes and Condolences to: www.sanchezmortuary.com Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way S. (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019