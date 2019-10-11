FISHER, Bernard T. of Trinity, FL passed away October 1, 2019 of natural causes. He was born 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Wilmington, DE. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman during WWII. He worked for the E I Dupont de Nemours Company for 29 years and SCM Chemicals for 20 years before retiring in Trinity, Florida. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church New Port Richey, FL and a fourth-degree Knights of Columbus. Surviving is his wife of 73 years, Theresa M. Fisher; children, Michael (Moriko) of Okinawa Japan, Eileen (Frank) Violini of Downingtown, PA; grandsons, Patrick, Anthony and John; granddaughter, Gia Marie; great-granddaughter, Zoe Natsumi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Pkwy., Wilmington DE November 4 at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Boulevard, Hudson, FL 34667 or at www.chaptershealth.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019