Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
GUMZ, Bernard J. Sr.

88, of St. Petersburg, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL and moved to St. Petersburg in 1957. Bernard was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served and was stationed in Charleston, SC from 1951 to 1955 as a photographer. He married Thelma "Bettie" Peacock in 1952. Bernard worked for Brownie's Tin Shop, and Pinellas Seafood Company before becoming a Postal Letter Carrier for the Euclid Station for over 30 years. He was a member of NALC, Branch 1477, St. Paul's Catholic Church, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Council 2105 where he had served as Past President, Past Grand Knight, and Past Faithful Navigator, his council later merged to become the Father Lopez Council 5737, and he was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul A. Gumz Jr. of Pine Lake, GA. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Thelma; children, Donald J. Gumz, John Bernard Gumz (Sandra), Patricia J. Gumz, and Bernard J. Gumz Jr. (Lara); grandchildren, Eric, Aaron, William; and sister, Dorothy Perry of Westchester, IL. Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, with a visitation Monday, June 3, 5-7 pm, with a rosary service at 6:30 pm. The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 4, at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019
