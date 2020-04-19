KING, Bernard V. Jr. 49, of Riverview, FL., transitioned on April 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High, Class of 1989 and was a graduate of FAMU and Nova University. A member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Pharmaceutical Fraternity, Inc. Survived by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Yvonne King; sisters, Yvelle Russell (David Jr.), and Yvette Davis; and other relatives. At the family request services are private. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020