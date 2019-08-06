MEISEL, Col. Bernard F. Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.) 80, of Sun City Center, FL, died of natural causes Thursday, August 1, 2019. Bernie, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, served over 27 years in the Army, including two tours of Vietnam in addition to assignments in France, Germany, Ft. Meade, MD, Ft. Leavenworth, KS, Ft. Campbell, KY, Ogden, UT and Washington, DC. An avid crossword puzzle solver, bird watcher, and history reader, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Butler Meisel; their two sons, Col. Christian B. Meisel, his wife Laura and daughter, Sarah of San Antonio, TX, LTC Jonathan W. Meisel, his wife Kim of Alexandria, VA; Bernie's sister, Melaine Taylor of Pittsburgh, PA and his brother, Maj. (Ret.) Dale Meisel, his wife Patty of Wescosville, PA. Services will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center at 1 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Following cremation, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements are by: Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900

