GARCIA, Bernardino Jr. "Benny" of Fitzgerald, GA (formerly Tampa, FL) passed away peacefully at home on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his devoted and adoring wife of 16 years, Yeona Garcia who finds great comfort in knowing they will be reunited in Heaven. Born in Tampa, FL to the late Bernardino Sr. and Marina Garcia, Benny was one of 11 children, and the only brother to his 10 adoring sisters. He was a dairy farmer and in later years became the successful owner of Garcia Feed and Hardware in Tampa. He was fond of watching old westerns and singing in church. "Papa" Benny most adored his family. He raised 12 beautiful and kind children, Linda, Vicki, Ray, Barbara, Carolyn, John, Brenda, Jack, Deborah, Steven, Karen, and Sharon. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy and his influence on their lives will be felt for generations. Benny is preceded in death by his sisters Josephina "Fina", Anita "Anna", Estella "Stella", Vivian "Puri", Julie "Judy", Delia "Dee", Florence "Nina", Carolina "Bevi". He is survived by sisters Maria Luz "Lucy" and Alicia Marie "Alice". The funeral services have been cancelled at this time due to the coronavirus. A family memorial will be held at a later date.

